DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Township Board of Trustees recently approved an agreement for electricity for residents living in the township.

At the trustee meeting held Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Board of Trustees authorized an agreement with Energy Harbor for electric aggregation. The process was negotiated by Trebel Energy to try and provide the best rates for the community.

The fixed rate will cost 6.99 cents per kWh for 26 months. For residents or small businesses looking for a carbon-free option, it will cost 7.29 cents per kWh to those for 26 months.

Miami Township began the search to protect the people of the township against unexpected rate hikes from electric companies during the contract period.

Eligible Miami Township residents and small businesses that are AES Ohio customers will be automatically enrolled in the program. If you are an AES Ohio customer and would like to opt out of the program, you will be able to do so. If you are already enrolled in another electric program, the program will not affect you.

If you are an eligible resident, you will receive information in your mailbox before the program begins, which will show important information on the process to opt out. Miami Township has a webpage on their website for informational purposes only.

The prices are scheduled to take effect in April and run until June 2025, when the contract ends.

The approved program is for electricity and not natural gas. Trebel Energy is continuing to search and negotiate prices for residents of Miami Township.

For any questions you may have, you are asked to contact Trebel Energy at 1 (877) 861-2772.