Miami & Montgomery county officials give update on Koester Pavilion, unemployment

MIAMI, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people from Koester Pavillion died while waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test. One test result has since come back positive.

Miami County Health Commissioner Dennis Propes gave an update on the cluster outbreak cases at two nursing homes during a Miami and Montgomery County combined press conference on Monday. He says the COVID-19 tests were being sent to private labs across the country which caused delays. However, they have now changed the testing process for faster results.

“The tests that we’re sending up to the Ohio Department of Health we’re actually getting same day turn-around in most cases,” said Propes.

Right now, there are 17 positive cases of COVID-19 at Koester Pavilion (13 residents, 4 staff). There are 2 results pending, both are residents. There are 31 people who have not been tested yet but are exhibiting symptoms (15 residents, 16 staff).

There is 1 visitor to the nursing home who has been tested and is awaiting results.

At Springmeade Health Center there are 5 positive cases of COVID-19 (4 residents, 1 staff). There are 2 people who have not been tested but are exhibiting symptoms (1 resident, 1 staff).

Propes says now, proper protocol is being taken to prevent further spread while still providing care.

“Both Koester Pavillion and Springmeade, they are following the guidelines that are put forth by the CDC and CMS nd that does include checking the temperatures. Not only when they arrive but during their shift and after as well,” said Propes.

Montgomery County officials also gave an update for thousands of workers facing layoffs and joblessness due to the shutdown.

“The number of unemployment claims has skyrocketed since the orders for business closures started going into effect,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge. “But it’s important that everyone remains calm and patient through the process.”

Mayor Nan Whaley also said some City of Dayton employees could be furloughed following the Governor’s order to cut budgets by 20 percent.

“We have put a hiring freeze on the City of Dayton,” said Mayor Whaley. “No expenditures that weren’t COVID-related at the city and we are in the process of working with everyone to assess and do furloughs.”

The city manager is expected to give an update on furloughs and employees in the next few days.

Dodge says there is hope for those out of a job right now and facing uncertain futures.

“It’s important to know that there are companies right here today who are hiring right now. There’s a huge demand for work related to the pandemic,” said Dodge

For more information on jobs and hiring call, 937-225-JOBS(5627).