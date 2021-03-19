Miami East School bands hoping to expand audiences for Spring concerts

CASSTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Last school year Miami East Local Schools had to pull the plug on practicing band as the world grappled with the coronavirus pandemic.

But this year, thanks to band director Jeffrey Smith, they are back to playing and already planning in-person concerts.

Smith says they already had their holiday concerts, but only family members were invited to keep capacity small. Now, with Spring concerts around the corner, they’re hoping to expand that option.

“We went over all of the recommendations and the science to see how we could safely not only play indoors but have the end goal of having that in-person performance,” said Smith. “We’re hoping that we can bring in some more grandparents some friends and family. We’ve been pretty limited to mom and dad… people within the household [but] now we’re able to open it up.

The concerts will be in the school gym instead of the auditorium, to allow for better social distancing. All safety guidelines like masks, instrument covers, and cleaning are enforced.

Smith says it will all be worth it for his students to have a sense of normalcy

“To be able to perform in front of people and get that live reaction instead of playing in front of a camera, that’s been huge… all of us.”