Miami East HS student flown to hospital after crash

Miami Co crash

(Photo: Mike Ullery/Miami Valley Today)

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami East High School student is in the hospital after a crash in Miami County Friday afternoon.

Officials at the scene tell our partners at Miami Valley Today that the accident happened just after 2 p.m. in the 3000 block of Peterson Road. A delivery vehicle stopped to turn into a driveway and a car behind the vehicle slowed down.

A third vehicle behind them did not stop and collided with the car ahead of it, running off the road into a nearby field.

We’re told the driver of the third vehicle is a Miami East High School student who suffered a head injury. They were taken via CareFlight to an area hospital in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

