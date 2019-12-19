Miami East hosts first ever all-girls wrestling match

CASSTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – The first ever all-girls wrestling match was held Wednesday night at Miami East High School.

The Vikings hosted the Columbus Olentangy Orange.

There are almost 500 girls wrestling across Ohio, up from about 250 last year. Coaches say it’s important for girls to have their own teams to compete against.

“To be able to have these females wrestle other females, and be at the same level, it empowers them and it’s an amazing experience that they have this opportunity,” said Vanessa Oswalt, Assistant Women’s Wrestling Coach with Miami East.

This is not the first time Miami East has made wrestling history. Last year, Olivia Shore became the first female ever to win a state championship match.

