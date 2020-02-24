Miami East High women’s wrestling team wins first ever state championship

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The first-ever women’s wrestling state championship happened over the weekend and a Miami County squad brought the trophy back to the Miami Valley.

However, not only was this the first state championship, it was the first year of women’s wrestling in the state of Ohio. In fact, only one of the 18 teammates of the winning Miami East High School team had ever been in a wrestling match before.

Olivia Shore has been wrestling for 13 years, but up until this year it had only been for the boys teams.

“I made it to boy’s state last year and I won a match and that was pretty cool,” said Olivia. “I think that helped really pushed for the girls tournament this year, this is the first year for a girls league.”

She recruited 17 other girls to make up Miami East’s first ever girls wrestling team. 16 of them competed in Ohio’s first ever high school state championship this past weekend.

“It hasn’t really hit me yet, the emotions were a lot and I’m just speechless about it all,” said Olivia.

The wrestling team’s coach is Olivia’s dad, George Shore. George has experience coaching the Women’s Ohio National team, but he told 2 NEWS this year was special.

“They are a scrappy group, and they’ve got a lot of heart,” said George. “They’re really easy to teach, they take to it well, and they seem to gravitate towards the toughness of our sport.”

He said except for Olivia, none of the girls had even had a wrestling practice. This year, George said about 270 women’s wrestling teams popped up across the state. 99 of them competed at the first state championship, many of the schools were much larger than Miami East.

But three months after hitting the mat for the first time ever, they’re state champs.

“I roll in with a rookie team and the girls showed so much heart, so much grit,” said George. “It was impressive to see these ladies step up to the plate.”

Olivia is only a junior and said she’s excited to recruit the next class of female wrestlers. “Just at least go try it, you never know where it can take you,” said Olivia.