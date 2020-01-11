Miami County woman facing 6 charges of animal cruelty for malnourished horses

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the owner of Born to Fly horse stables, 26-year-old Dayna Cocca, after complaints of malnourished horses.

Authorities say they found six malnourished horses. Two of them were dead, three were taken back by their owners and another horse was placed in to foster care.

Emily Cromer says she and a friend, Heather, saw allegations of abuse online about two weeks ago and decided to see for themselves.

They ended up rescuing a horse named Jolene. That horse has been determined to be 200 to 300 pounds underweight and is now being rehabilitated at The Horse Barn boarding stables.

“I feel very sad for this horse and the other ones that were in the same situation that somebody failed them,” said Cromer.

Those who worked with and knew Cocca say she likely became overwhelmed with the duties of running a boarding stable.

They report that there were often up to 50 horses being boarded at a time.

Now, Cocca is facing 6 counts of animal cruelty.

Goddard’s Law makes cruelty to companion animals a felony in Ohio. However, according to Cromer, horses do not fall under this category.

President Donald Trump recently signed the PACT Act making animal cruelty a felony nationwide.

However, it is currently unclear whether or not Cocca will face felony charges for this situation.

“At the end of the day, I wanted the horse safe. I wanted the horse to be well loved and well cared for…I wasn’t going to turn my back,” said Cromer.

