Miami County vaccine clinics available Tuesday, Wednesday

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami County Public Health announced it has available vaccine appointments on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The department said it will be hosting the COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Ginghamsburg Church in Tipp City.

The first clinic will be on Tuesday, April 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Another clinic will be held on Wednesday, April 7.

The Moderna vaccine will be used at both clinics.

You can register for the Tuesday clinic here or for the Wednesday clinic here. You can also call to register at (937) 573-3461.