Miami County urges residents to be careful July 4 after uptick in fatal crashes

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami County Public Health’s ‘Safe Communities Coalition’ reported nine fatal crashes in the county from March 30 to June 30 — a significant increase when compared to the same time period in 2020.

Public health officials say that the coalition’s mission is to educate the public about the consequences of dangerous driving behaviors such as drinking and driving, reckless driving, distracted driving, not wearing a seatbelt and not wearing a helmet when operating a motorcycle.

Over the past year there has been a significant increase in crashes due to reckless driving behaviors, which include excessive speed, alcohol and drug related crashes. Of these nine fatal crashes, five involved excessive speed, drug and/or alcohol impairment, and not wearing seat belts.

The remaining four were all due to failure to yield and not wearing seat belts. Public health officials say all of these deaths were avoidable.

As the Fourth of July approaches, experts estimate record settings travel numbers following a year where events like fireworks were canceled across the country. Officials ask everyone traveling to slow down, pay attention, avoid drinking and driving, and to always buckle up.