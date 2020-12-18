Miami County to receive first doses of Moderna vaccine Tuesday

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami County will receive their first shipment of a few hundred doses the Moderna vaccine next week, with distribution starting Wednesday.

The timing of the vaccine comes at a critical moment for the county, who’s averaging roughly 100 new cases each day.

“It’s a very very dynamic process and every day we get another few pieces of the puzzle to put it together,” Miami County Health Commissioner Dennis Propes said.

Miami County Public Health is preparing to receive 300 to 500 Moderna vaccines on December 22– those doses will then be given to health care workers, EMS, and nursing home residents.

Propes said decisions on which counties got the vaccine and when came from the state, mostly based on how the vaccine is stored.

“Pfizer, obviously as you may know, is that ultra-cold storage,” Propes said. “The Moderna vaccine can be stored for a number of days at regular vaccine refrigerator temperatures.”

Propes said Public Health has had plans in place for at least a decade for mass vaccination clinics. He said it’s come with many challenges to set the plans into motion.

“Just like everything you do, you know, you have a plan and an ideal set in your mind and when the time comes to actually implement those, wheels start wobbling and falling off before you get moving,” Propes said.

With Miami County on the fringe of turning Purple Level 4 because of increasing cases and hospitalizations, Propes said hearing the vaccine will be in the county next week has been a big relief to public health workers.

“We’re all getting really worn down and having this vaccine has kind of reinvigorated our staff and put that little bit more energy back into our daily routines,” Propes said.

Miami County Public Health says other vaccines like Pfizer will be available down the road as production continues to increase.