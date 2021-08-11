Miami County to receive $800K as part of opioid settlement

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami County Commissioners will accept an opioid settlement that is set to give the county more than $800,000.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, the commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday to accept the terms of the settlement.

In July of 2021, there was a national $26 billion settlement announced between distributors of opioid medication within the U.S. and states and local governments across the country, according to Steve Justice, special prosecutor appointed to represent Miami County in these opioid lawsuits.

As a result of this settlement, Ohio has been offered approximately $805 million to address the opioid epidemic within the state. Through fund disbursement via the One Ohio Memorandum, Miami County is set to receive slightly more than $800,000, according to Justice.

“Miami County will also have the ability to obtain more monies through monies that will be put into a foundation that will serve this particular region and some of the neighboring counties,” Justice added.

According to Justice, these settlement funds will be “restricted,” meaning they can only be used for opioid-related expenses, such as treatment and education programs to “essentially stem the tide of the fallout of the opioid epidemic.”

“Furthermore, it’s not just money that’s being paid out; this settlement will require injunctive relief or activities,” Justice said. “The three major distributors are responsible for distributing over 80% of all prescriptions in the United States, so they are huge. [This epidemic], in part, happened because there wasn’t adequate accountability or monitoring of the prescription of opioids, which led to an addicted population, which led to fentanyl and carfentanil, and all the other things that we’ve seen.”

This “injunctive relief” will involve the control of over-prescribing and improved monitoring of these opioid medications, according to Justice.