MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – You can expect to see more police in Miami County this holiday weekend.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said it will be deploying extra deputies for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weekend until Sunday, November 28. Emphasis will be placed on removing impaired drivers, seatbelt enforcement, speeders, stop sign violators and other crash causing infractions.

The deputies will be deployed throughout the county at various time frames. Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said there will be a zero tolerance for violators during the time frame in an attempt to limit crashes and ensure everyone has a safe Thanksgiving holiday.

Duchak said, “The Thanksgiving holiday weekend has traditionally seen a dramatic increase in crashes and crashes in which at least one driver has been drinking. We urge all motorists to have a designated driver if they choose to drink over the holidays.”

