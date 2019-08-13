Miami County Sheriff’s deputy placed on unpaid leave after OVI arrest

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff’s Office has place a deputy on unpaid administrative leave after he was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI.)

Deputy Chase Underwood was arrested over the weekend in Piqua. With his license being suspended, Underwood is unable to meet the minimum requirements of his job as a deputy sheriff.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office says that after the court case is settled, an administrative investigation will occur.

No other information about Underwood’s arrest was made available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.