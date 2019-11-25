Miami County Sheriff’s adding extra patrols during holiday weekend

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is adding additional deputy patrols this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday week.

The Sheriff’s Office announced it has already begun adding extra deputies for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The extra deputies will conclude on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Special emphasis during the extra patrol will go towards catching drunk drivers, seatbelt violations, speeds, stop sign violators, and other crash-causing infractions.

“There will be a zero tolerance for violators during this time frame in an attempt to limit crashes on Miami County roadways and ensure everyone has a safe Thanksgiving holiday,” the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said. “The Thanksgiving holiday weekend has traditionally seen a dramatic increase in crashes and crashes in which at least one driver has been drinking. We urge all motorists to have a designated driver if they choose to drink over the holidays.”

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.