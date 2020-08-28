Miami County Sheriff, Troy Police looking for theft suspect

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Troy Police are both searching for Michael Cartonia, who is wanted for multiple thefts and burglaries.
Troy Police believe Cartonia to be homeless and living in the Troy area. They consider him armed and dangerous.
If you see him or have additional information, authorities ask that you call 911.
