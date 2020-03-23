Miami County sheriff says no reason to hoard food, toilet paper; use common sense with ‘stay at home’ order

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Sheriff Dave Duchak told WDTN.com on Monday the hoarding of food, toilet paper or other items at grocery stores was needless. He also said the county would use common sense when enforcing the “stay at home” order issued by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Sunday.

“There are plenty of food stocks available,” Duchak said. “There’s plenty of products, but if people keep doing runs on the grocery stores, the supply lines won’t be able to keep up with that. If people stop hoarding items and hoarding food, the grocery stores will stock back up. You’ll also stop over-working grocery store workers.

“There’s nothing in the supply lines that suggest we are going to have (shortage) issues – absolutely not. People are afraid and panicked, but if they stop, we could resume normal shopping habits.”

Duchak discussed a press release his office sent to media outlets on Monday morning about how the county would enforce the governor’s “stay at home” order. DeWine issued the order during his daily COVID-19 press conference on Sunday.

“This is taking place in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus,” Duchak said in a press release. “It is important to remind the community that their continued cooperation in following the direction of Gov. DeWine’s mandates will benefit all of us as this crisis progresses.”

As of Friday, there were 351 confirmed cases across the state and 13 cases in Miami County, according to numbers released on Sunday by the Ohio Health Department.

Duchak said he asked people to use common sense when going out. He said he decided to issue the press release after several phone calls and Facebook inquiries to his office.

“I trust businesses and people’s good judgment,” Duchak said. “They can shelter in place but not lockdown, there isn’t a curfew. You can go to the grocery, you can go fishing, you can take a walk to the park.

“I think people get this Orwellian thing where big brother is going to throw you in jail for going out and that’s not how this works.”

According to the press release, the order asks people to stay sheltered and at home. Duchak said the government would only enforce the order under extreme circumstances or blatant disregard for public safety.

“Deputies will not be stopping persons to address why they are out or where they are going,” Duchak said.

The full press release is available on the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.