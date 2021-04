MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff’s Office had a successful Drug Take Back Day.

Deputies collected 62.4 pounds of expired, old and unused pills on Saturday at the Miami County Sanitary Engineer’s Office.

The 62.4 pounds, combined with pills left at the sheriff’s office drug drop off boxes over the past six months, totaled 195 pounds.

The pills have been turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for environmentally safe destruction.