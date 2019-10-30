Miami County Sheriff looking for 2 missing juveniles

Logan Sager, 15 and Trever Delamater, 15 have both been listed as missing/runaways and law enforcement agencies have been provided with their information.

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing boys who were last seen Monday.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said Wednesday deputies and detectives are asking for the public’s help finding two boys who ran away from Bethel Township.

The two boys were last seen Monday after Bethel Schools has an early dismissal. Duchak said it is believed the boys had previously made plans to run away and took advantage of the early dismissal to do so.

The boys’ last known location was in the Tipp City or Huber Heights areas.

Logan Sager, 15 and Trever Delamater, 15 have both been listed as missing/runaways and law enforcement agencies have been provided with their information.

Trever L. Delamater

Trever L. Delamater is 15 years old, 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. Trever has black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a cream colored t-shirt with a pocket and blue jeans.

Logan Sager

Logan Sager is also 15 years old, 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. Logan was last seen wearing black/white checkered sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Miami County Communications Center at 937-440-9911 or local law enforcement.

