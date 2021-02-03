Miami County Sheriff: Bomb threat at Bradford Schools not credible

BRADFORD, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to Bradford Schools on Wednesday after receiving reports of a bomb threat.

In a release sent Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said the school received a bomb threat on its answering machine. Deputies, along with school staff, searched the building and found an unfamiliar duffle bag.

The building was then evacuated and a drug sniffing dog was brought over form Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Once a more thorough search was complete, with the help of the dog, nothing out of the ordinary was found.

Classes resumed once it was determined that the threat was not credible.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and have identified a minor as their person of interest.