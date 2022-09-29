Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami County Public Health announced the county’s first confirmed case of rabies in an animal in seven years.

According to Miami County Public Health, the last confirmed case of animal rabies in the county was in 2015. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, a new case was confirmed.

A bat had bitten a Miami County resident over the weekend, the release said. The bat was captured and sent to the Ohio Department of Health laboratory to be tested for rabies. The results were positive, and the person who had been bitten quickly began post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), also known as rabies shots.

Miami County Public Health released the following tips to prevent the transmission of rabies:

Leave all wildlife alone

Know the risk: contact with infected bats is the leading cause of rabies deaths

Wash animal bites or scratches immediately with soap and water

If you are bitten, scratched or unsure, talk to a healthcare provider about whether you need postexposure prophylaxis. Rabies in people is 100% preventable through prompt medical attention.

Vaccinate your pets to protect them and your family.

