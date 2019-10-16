Miami County sees first case of vaping-related complications in 21-year-old

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health reports that a case of severe pulmonary illness related to vaping has been found in a Miami County 21-year-old.

Miami County Public Heath say they are shocked to someone so young diagnosed with this pulmonary illness relate to vaping. However with the increasing popularity of the trend, its becoming more and more common.

“Yes, very young and that person actually only vaped for a very short time but it was a daily habit for this person,” Dennis Propes, Miami County Public Health commissioner.

So far this year, Ohio has seen 32 cases of pulmonary illnesses related to vaping. Of those, 29 were severe enough to send people to the hospital.

Propes says there are short and long term effects to e-cigarette use but not enough research on vapes or their manufacturing process to understand why.

“There are so many unknowns, it creates a lot of challenges in the public health world,” Propes said.

The Ohio Department of Health says 21 is the median age of people diagnosed with severe pulmonary illness related to vaping.

“The youngest being 15. So, you’re seeing people that are young, relatively healthy, developing issues that they have no business getting at their age,” Propes said.

Propes advises parents to speak with their children about the dangers. He says his department continues their conversations with other health departments. The health department is planning a meeting with local school officials to come up with a strategy to better educate students on staying away from tobacco products.

