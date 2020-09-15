Miami County schools see COVID-19 cases as school year begins

Local News

by: Melody Vallieu | Miami Valley Today

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (Miami Valley Today) — Several Miami County schools have identified COVID-19 cases within their districts.

According to a letter to parents from Tipp City Schools Superintendent Mark J. Stefanik, a new confirmed case of COVID-19 in a student or staff person has been identified at LT Ball Intermediate School and Tippecanoe High School.

Stefanik said cleaning and disinfecting of the exposed locations has been completed.

Stefanik said both schools will remain open at this time.

The Troy City School District also has identified at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a student or staff person at Troy Junior High, according to a letter from Troy Junior High Principal Jeff Greulich. He said cleaning and disinfecting of the exposed location also has been completed.

Troy Junior High will remain open at this time, Greulich said.

Both districts are working closely with Miami County Public Health, the letters stated, and anyone identified as a close contact will be notified by the health department as a part of COVID-19 investigation.

“At this time we do not anticipate that there were any close contacts of the individual who tested positive,” Greulich said.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS