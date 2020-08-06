Miami County reports 33 total COVID-19 deaths, the majority in nursing homes

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Information from Miami County Public Health and the Miami County Coroner’s office reported 33 people in the county have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the outbreak in March.

Twenty-five of the 33 deaths (75 percent) occurred in long-term care facilities, according to information provided to WDTN.com. Eighteen of those deaths occurred before the April 15 cutoff when the state re-started its count of COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities because of reporting issues.

The numbers don’t include Miami County residents who died at facilities or hospitals in other counties. Currently, the Ohio Department of Health’s website reported 37 deaths in Miami County.

In an interview with WDTN.com on Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health said it has confirmed 274 people died in Ohio long-term care facilities prior to April 15. Those deaths have yet to be included in the overall state database and dashboard. As of now, the state database has 11 long-term care facility deaths in Miami County since April 15.

The county listed five of the deaths as probable and not confirmed. The Ohio Department of Health said it would work to confirm probable COVID-19 deaths once the outbreak was over and the stress was off facilities and local public health departments.

The youngest victim in Miami County was a 50-year-old male in Pleasant Hill who died in April. The oldest was a 99-year-old living in Tipp City who was listed as a probable death and resided at a long-term care facility. The average age of death was 73 years, 8 months.

Last week, WDTN.com reported details on 13 deaths reported from Clark County and 11 from Greene County.

Miami County COVID-19 Deaths by Case

Gender Age Location Long-Term Care Facility Resident Male 50 Pleasant Hill No Female 60 Troy No Female 62 Troy Yes Male 68 Troy Yes Female 68 Troy Yes Male 73 Troy Yes Male 75 Troy Yes Female 77 Tipp City Yes Male 77 Troy No Male 77 Tipp City Yes Female 78 Troy Yes Male 80 Tipp City No Female 80 Troy Yes Female 81 Troy Yes Male 83 Piqua No Female 83 Tipp City Yes Male 83 Tipp City Yes Male 83 Troy Yes Male 85 Tipp City Yes Female 85 Troy Yes Female 86 Tipp City No Female 88 Tipp City Yes Male 88 Troy Yes Female 89 Tipp City Yes Female 90 Troy Yes Male 90 Tipp City Yes Male 90 New Carlisle No Male 91 Troy Yes Male 91 Troy Yes Female 91 Piqua No Male 93 Troy Yes Female 96 Tipp City Yes Female 99 Tipp City Yes

For the latest information on the COVID-19 outbreak in the Miami Valley, visit WDTN.com.