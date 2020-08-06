Miami County reports 33 total COVID-19 deaths, the majority in nursing homes

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Information from Miami County Public Health and the Miami County Coroner’s office reported 33 people in the county have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the outbreak in March.

Twenty-five of the 33 deaths (75 percent) occurred in long-term care facilities, according to information provided to WDTN.com. Eighteen of those deaths occurred before the April 15 cutoff when the state re-started its count of COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities because of reporting issues.

The numbers don’t include Miami County residents who died at facilities or hospitals in other counties. Currently, the Ohio Department of Health’s website reported 37 deaths in Miami County.

In an interview with WDTN.com on Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health said it has confirmed 274 people died in Ohio long-term care facilities prior to April 15. Those deaths have yet to be included in the overall state database and dashboard. As of now, the state database has 11 long-term care facility deaths in Miami County since April 15.

The county listed five of the deaths as probable and not confirmed. The Ohio Department of Health said it would work to confirm probable COVID-19 deaths once the outbreak was over and the stress was off facilities and local public health departments.

The youngest victim in Miami County was a 50-year-old male in Pleasant Hill who died in April. The oldest was a 99-year-old living in Tipp City who was listed as a probable death and resided at a long-term care facility. The average age of death was 73 years, 8 months.

Last week, WDTN.com reported details on 13 deaths reported from Clark County and 11 from Greene County.

Miami County COVID-19 Deaths by Case

GenderAgeLocationLong-Term Care Facility Resident
Male50Pleasant HillNo
Female60TroyNo
Female62TroyYes
Male68TroyYes
Female68TroyYes
Male73TroyYes
Male75TroyYes
Female77Tipp CityYes
Male77TroyNo
Male77Tipp CityYes
Female78TroyYes
Male80Tipp CityNo
Female80TroyYes
Female81TroyYes
Male83PiquaNo
Female83Tipp CityYes
Male83Tipp CityYes
Male83TroyYes
Male85Tipp CityYes
Female85TroyYes
Female86Tipp CityNo
Female88Tipp CityYes
Male88TroyYes
Female89Tipp CityYes
Female90TroyYes
Male90Tipp CityYes
Male90New CarlisleNo
Male91TroyYes
Male91TroyYes
Female91PiquaNo
Male93TroyYes
Female96Tipp CityYes
Female99Tipp CityYes

