DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami County Board of Commissioners have reportedly decided to move to the next step of furthering a bridge replacement.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, the Miami County Commissioners have reportedly authorized a preliminary legislation for the Peterson Road bridge in Miami County.

The legislation is said to be with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), which will allow the commissioners to enter into contracts if it is needed to happen.

Paul Huelskamp is the Miami County Engineer and told our partners that the project is expected to be $5.7 million, along with an already completed $500,000 engineering contract.

