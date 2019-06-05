Miami County reminds residents of proper debris disposal
MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) - Miami County is reminding residents of how to properly dispose of debris as a result of the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.
Residents can dispose of debris at two locations in the county:
- Miami County Transfer Station at 2200 N. County Road 25A, Troy, Ohio, 45373. This location will accept wood waste (no longer than 8' or 2' in diameter), metals, roofing, and building material. The standard tipping fee applies. Wood waste and brush will be accepted for free until June 30. Normal operating hours are Monday through Friday from 6 am to 6 pm and Saturday from 7 am to 2:30 pm. Extended hours will also be offered Sunday, June 9, from 7 am to 2:30 pm for storm debris disposal.
- BR Mulch at 620 Ginghamsburg, Tipp City, Ohio. This location charges $5 for a pickup or trailer load. If brush is in a dump truck, the cost is $35.
Miami County is also making residents aware of the state laws concerning open burning of debris. The burning of storm debris (trees, brush, building materials, and trash), green yard waste (leaves, grass), garbage, furniture, asphalt shingles, construction waste, tires, or plastic is strictly prohibited.
For more information on Miami County's Storm Response, CLICK HERE.
