Miami County Public Health to reduce vaccine sites to single location in Troy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami County Public Health is reducing its vaccination sites to one location after a reduced need for clinics throughout the county.

Public health officials have rented a space in the plaza near Dayton Children’s Outpatient Care Center on West Market St. in Troy. The clinic could be up and running by the week of April 19. Hours of operation will be posted here.

The clinic will offer appointments as well as and walk-ins. For now, officials say it will stay open for at least three months.

County officials said local businesses and organizations will continue to hold mobile clinics at their discretion. Independent clinics with Premier Health, Kettering Health Network and area pharmacies will continue operating at their discretion as well.

For more information or to schedule a vaccine, click here or call the vaccine hotline at 937-573-3461.