TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami County Public Health hosted its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids ages 5 to 11 Saturday.

Just under 100 Pfizer vaccine doses were given out during Saturday’s appointment-only clining for younger kids.

“That was just our goal to do this first round and see how it went,” MCPH director of community services Nate Bednar said.

The dose for this age group is one third of what ages 12 and older receive. Kids there said they were getting their first dose to ahead of the holidays.

“Just because we knew it was best and we wanted to be vaccinated before Christmas,” Graden Bowman from Troay said.

MCPH officials said they held the clinic to give parents and opportunity to get their kids vaccinated, and the clinics run smoothly to get kids in and out.

“They check-in with the registration staff, get their name and verify their birthday, they wait for a few minutes and then they go back, get the shot with one of our public health nurses, and then they’re able to go back in the room and wait for 15 minutes and that’s to make sure there’s no reaction,” Bednar said.

Kids said the vaccination process was easy.

“I was kind of scared, but then I just looked away and didn’t think about it and I was done,” Emma Ullery from Tipp City said.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, more than 40,000 kids age 5 to 11 in Ohio have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bednar is encouraging more even parents to get their kids vaccinated, saying the vaccine is safe.

“It’s a scary thing, it’s a scary time, but, you know, the Pfizer vaccine has been tested over and over again and shown to be safe, so we feel confident it is safe for kids,” Bednar said.

Kids who were vaccinated Saturday return for their second shot on December 4.

Bednar said they will use the success of today’s clinic to determine if more vaccine clinics for the age group will be held in the future.