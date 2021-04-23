Miami County permanent vaccine site opens Friday

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami County will open its permanent vaccine site Friday as demand for the vaccine decreases throughout the county.

Miami County Health said it is reducing its vaccination sites to a single location. The site at a Troy business park on Arthur Road will open at 9 am Friday.

County officials said local businesses and organizations will continue to hold mobile clinics at their discretion. Independent clinics with Premier Health, Kettering Health Network and area pharmacies will continue operating as well.

Walk-Ins are welcome at the clinic in Troy. You can also schedule an appointment ahead of time by heading to the Miami County Health public website.