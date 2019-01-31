Miami County man sentenced for recording abuse of 2 minors

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami County man will spend 25 years in prison for creating child pornography.

37-year-old Shawn Bradley coerced minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct between 2015 and 2018 for the purpose of producing child pornography.

He recorded himself in multiple videos sexually abusing a child under the age of 15. He admitted that the videos were created on different dates throughout nearly a three-year span.

There is another video that shows the sexual abuse of a second minor while the first victim is also present.

Bradley pleaded guilty back in September of 2018 to producing child pornography and received his sentence on Wednesday.

“At sentencing the district judge called Bradley’s conduct depraved, and I agree,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, Benjamin Glassman. “The sexual exploitation of children is among the most depraved conduct that we investigate and prosecute. We’ve seen that predators come in all shapes and sizes, and they can be in any community. Victims and witnesses should not be afraid to step forward to law enforcement when they experience or suspect wrongdoing. Thanks to law enforcement’s good work, this particular predator won’t come anywhere close to a child for the next quarter of a century.”

