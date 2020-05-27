Miami County man facing animal cruelty charges

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami County man faces animal cruelty charges after deputies discovered livestock living in unfit conditions.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak says deputies executed a search warrant on May 18 at a residence on S. Rangeline Road in Union Township in response to reports of possible animal cruelty.

Neighbors, among other individuals, notified authorities about noxious odors coming from the residence and property, along with concerns for the condition of animals found on the property. During the May 18 search warrant, deputies found the residence to be “in complete disrepair,” with animal carcasses decomposing both inside and outside the residence. Officials say the residence was unfit for habitation.

Livestock including cows, ducks, chickens, donkeys, pigs, and miniature ponies were also found on the premises. Many appeared as though they were not being properly fed and watered.

43-year-old Cory Morris agreed to rehome 23 ducks, 2 donkeys, 1 cow, and 7 pigs to other livestock owners. He was instructed on making changes to his feeding, watering, and sheltering habits and notified that the Sheriff’s Office would return on May 26.

Sheriff Duchak says Morris runs a Facebook page and website called Annie the Highway Cow, which claims to be involved in animal rescues.

Deputies returned on May 26 with personnel from the Miami County Health Department. Although Morris made the requested changes regarding proper feeding, watering, and sheltering habits, the Health Department condemned a residence on the property.

Morris was charged in Miami County Municipal Court for six counts of animal cruelty related to the search warrant and the conditions of the animals he cared for.

Sheriff Duchak says deputies will continue to monitor the situation in collaboration with the Miami County Health Department.