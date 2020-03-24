Miami County Jail death, no evidence of foul play

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – On Tuesday, March 23, guards at the Miami County Jail discovered an unresponsive female in a single cell while conducting a cell check at 9:26 p.m.

According to authorities, Crystal L. Hutton, 37, was blue when they arrived. Corrections staff and a jail nurse used an automated external defibrillator (AED). One shock was administered, followed by CPR.

Troy EMTs arrived a short time later and administered two shocks, temporarily regaining a pulse. Hutton passed away after being transported to the Troy Kettering hospital.

Sheriff’s detectives have processed the scene and a full administrative review has started. There is no evidence of foul play.

Authorities say that this is an ongoing investigation and can take several weeks for a conclusion to be made. 2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.