Live Now
11:30 AM Daily Coronavirus Stream
Closings
There are currently 111 active closings. Click for more details.

Miami County Jail death, no evidence of foul play

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Miami County Jail_239652

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – On Tuesday, March 23, guards at the Miami County Jail discovered an unresponsive female in a single cell while conducting a cell check at 9:26 p.m.

According to authorities, Crystal L. Hutton, 37, was blue when they arrived. Corrections staff and a jail nurse used an automated external defibrillator (AED).  One shock was administered, followed by CPR.

Troy EMTs arrived a short time later and administered two shocks, temporarily regaining a pulse.  Hutton passed away after being transported to the Troy Kettering hospital.

Sheriff’s detectives have processed the scene and a full administrative review has started. There is no evidence of foul play.

Authorities say that this is an ongoing investigation and can take several weeks for a conclusion to be made. 2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS