LAURA, Ohio (WDTN) — A home was fully engulfed in flames in the Village of Laura early Monday morning.

According to Miami County police dispatch, the report for a fire came in just before midnight on Sunday, Feb. 12 for a home at 111 E. Pike St. and SR-571.

2 NEWS crews on the scene could see heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Dispatch was unable to confirm if anyone was injured in the fire.

