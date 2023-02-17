MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Spring is in the air as the Miami County Home and Garden Show returns for 2023!

With warmer weather approaching, you might be getting ready to tackle all kinds of home improvement projects. Check out all that the Miami County Home and Garden Show has to offer from Feb. 17 to 19 at Hobart Arena.

According to the event’s website, around 70 vendors will be at the show which includes everything from outdoor specialists to kitchen and bath renovators. You can view a full list of the vendors here.

The show isn’t just for home renovators, if you’re looking to sell your home you may want some help getting it ready. The event’s website said, “If you are planning on selling your home this is that valuable time to get it done!”

Tickets are $6 at the door for adults, and free for children 12 and under.

For more information about the event, click here.