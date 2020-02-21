Miami County Home and Garden Show now underway

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Home and Garden Show kicked off Friday afternoon at Hobart Arena in Troy.

The newest and best local home improvement specialists will be on hand to answer your renovation questions. The show features many national and local vendors to help you get a head start.

“You can get everything done in one stop. It’s a one-stop shop. Get your to-do list, come out, we’ve got over 80 vendors that are here, ready to make appointments,” said Angie McWhirter.

The show goes until 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Find more information by clicking here.