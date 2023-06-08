DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local organization is looking for items for a museum honoring fallen first responders.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, the Miami County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge Number 58 is seeking items for the Miami Valley Veteran’s Museum. The museum, located at 2245 S. County Line Road 25 A in Troy, is said to showcase the local fallen first responders from across the Miami Valley.

A release obtained by our partners says the museum is looking for any items that would tell the story of who someone was.

“The items can be anything from a photograph, uniform, shield, star, hat, duty gear, etc. Anything to help tell the story, especially in relation to the fallen,” the release said.

If you have items that you would like to donate or temporarily let the exhibit have, our partners provided a list of a few people you can contact.

Covington Police Chief Lee Harmon

937-472-2012

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchack

937-440-6085

Ohio State Patrol Lt. Joseph Gebhart, Ret.

joseph.gebhart@yahoo.com

Piqua Police Chief Rick Byron

937-778-2027

Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins

937-667-3112