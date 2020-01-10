Miami County father charged in child abuse case

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami County father was arrested and charged with felonious assault after Dayton Children’s Hospital reported suspected child abuse of a patient, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Dayton Children’s staff informed the Miami County Sheriff’s Office that a two-month-old patient had a broken femur, prompting the Sheriff’s Office to initiate an investigation.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation concluded that the infant suffered the injury when her father, 20-year-old Dominic Wenrick, of Pleasant Hill, grabber her by the leg out of her playpen and tossed her onto the bed because she would not stop crying. He then allegedly pulled on her leg while she was on the bed, according to officials.

Wenrick was arrested and booked into the Miami County Jail. He is charged with felonious assault.

