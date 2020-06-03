Miami County Fair will continue as planned

While some local leaders have already canceled their fairs, other officials are still working to come to a decision.

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2020 Miami County Fair, with the support of both the senior and junior boards, is continuing as planned.

The Miami County Agricultural Society Fair Board met June 2 for their monthly meeting where they reviewed recommended guidelines from the state for conducting a county fair.

The senior fair board is working with Miami County Public Health to put on the the best possible fair while still protecting the health and safety of fair-goers and exhibitors.

The board has made this decision with the support of the Miami County Commissioners and other local and state elected officials.