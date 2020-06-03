Miami County Fair will continue as planned

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2020 Miami County Fair, with the support of both the senior and junior boards, is continuing as planned.
The Miami County Agricultural Society Fair Board met June 2 for their monthly meeting where they reviewed recommended guidelines from the state for conducting a county fair.
The senior fair board is working with Miami County Public Health to put on the the best possible fair while still protecting the health and safety of fair-goers and exhibitors.
The board has made this decision with the support of the Miami County Commissioners and other local and state elected officials.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.