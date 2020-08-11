Miami County Fair set to start with added precautions, youth exhibits only

While some local leaders have already canceled their fairs, other officials are still working to come to a decision.

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami County Fair is on track to begin but organizers are following some guidance provided by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

The updated schedule still has the fair starting on Aug. 14 and going through Aug. 20. Unlike previous years, the 2020 Miami County Fair will have free admission.

Event organizers have decided that all shows are Junior Fair only, including open shows, which are in county only. The county’s Agricultural Society Board of Directors also voted to forgo an in-person livestock auction.

While some county fairs have removed concession stands, Miami County will have concessions available on site for fair-goers. Masks and social distancing are required and a 10 p.m. curfew has also been put in place.

Campers will be required to display a camping card at all times because “this is not a normal camping year.” Any campers not registered will be asked to leave.

Click here to review the revised schedule for the fair. For more information or future updates visit the Miami County Fair website.