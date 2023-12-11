TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Troy Rotary Club’s annual “Designated Driver Awareness Program” will return for its 24th year this holiday season.

Our partners at Miami Valley Today shared this quote from the Troy Rotary Club:

We have executed this public relations effort in conjunction with the Miami County Sheriff’s (Office), the Troy Ohio City Police Department plus other local police departments, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol as well as other area Rotary International Clubs, Community Rides, the Miami Valley Today, and local Troy, Ohio area businesses.

This community-wide effort involves local law enforcement, restaurants, drive-throughs, liquor stores, breweries/distilleries, gas stations, supermarkets, banks, and residents.

Campaign messaging can be found online and in-person at local Troy businesses. Additionally, designated driver clip-on buttons are available at local Troy businesses for patrons to wear so they are not offered alcoholic drinks while out at parties and events with alcohol.

Community Rides will also be assisting the campaign by getting residents back to their homes to avoid impaired driving. Ride services will be available for Troy residents on Dec. 15-16, 22-23, 29-31 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. To set up a ride, contact Community Rides at 937-396-9917.