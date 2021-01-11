Miami County deputies reunite goat found on roof with owner

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office had a unusual encounter with a four-legged barnyard friend Friday.
Authorities said deputies were sent to a a residence which reported a goat on their roof. Upon arrival the reports were confirmed, a goat was in fact on the roof of a home.
Deputies were able to help get the goat to a part of the roof where the ground was high enough it was able to get down. Later that day, the goat was reunited with its owner.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
