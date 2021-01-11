Miami County deputies reunite goat found on roof with owner

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office had a unusual encounter with a four-legged barnyard friend Friday.

Authorities said deputies were sent to a a residence which reported a goat on their roof. Upon arrival the reports were confirmed, a goat was in fact on the roof of a home.

Deputies were able to help get the goat to a part of the roof where the ground was high enough it was able to get down. Later that day, the goat was reunited with its owner.

