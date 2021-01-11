Miami County deputies reunite goat found on roof with owner

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Miami County Sheriff’s Office)

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office had a unusual encounter with a four-legged barnyard friend Friday.

Authorities said deputies were sent to a a residence which reported a goat on their roof. Upon arrival the reports were confirmed, a goat was in fact on the roof of a home.

Deputies were able to help get the goat to a part of the roof where the ground was high enough it was able to get down. Later that day, the goat was reunited with its owner.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS