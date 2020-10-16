Miami County deputies chase stolen box truck, 1 in custody

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in custody after Miami County Sheriff’s deputies chased what they said was a stolen truck.

The incident happened in Bethel Township Friday morning. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were told about a truck that has possibly been stolen from a business near I-75 and Benchwood Road in Vandalia. The truck was a Penske box truck carrying ice cream.

Deputies spotted the truck shortly after that on SR-202 near West Charleston. When a deputy tried to stop the truck the driver fled south on DR-202. Deputies terminated the pursuit after the suspect began driving in the oncoming traffic lane and, according to the Sheriff’s Office, running vehicles off the road.

Huber Heights Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were notified and deputies continued to follow the suspect from a distance. The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect continued to drive through the Bethel Township area.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said at one point, the suspect got out of the truck and tried to steal another occupied vehicle. That driver refused to give the vehicle over, forcing the suspect to get back into the Penske truck.

The suspect finally pulled into a driveway in the 6700 block of St. Rt. 571 where the Sheriff’s Office said he tried to steal a car from a residence but deputies caught up with him before he could get away again.

Chief Deputy Steve Lord of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, reported to be a parolee, was taken to a Dayton Area Hospital by Bethel Township medics to be checked out. He will be turned over to Butler Township Police who are handling the incident.

The suspect’s name has not been released. There were no injuries reported.