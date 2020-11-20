Miami County deploys additional traffic enforcement through Thanksgiving weekend

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said extra deputies will be on the road this Thanksgiving weekend for traffic enforcement.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said his office will deploy extra deputies working a combined 116 hours in overtime through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and they have already begun traffic enforcement. Duchak said the added enforcement will be for the sole purpose of enforcing all Ohio traffic statutes.

Special emphasis will be placed on removing impaired drivers, seatbelt enforcement, speeders, stop sign violators, and other crash causing infractions. The deputies will be deployed throughout the county at various time frames. Duchak said there will be zero tolerance for violators during this time frame with no warnings being issued in an attempt to limit crashes on Miami County roadways and ensure everyone has a safe Thanksgiving holiday.

According to Duchak, the Thanksgiving holiday weekend has traditionally seen a dramatic increase in crashes and crashes in which at least one driver has been drinking. The Sheriff urged all drivers to have a designated driver if they choose to drink over the holidays.

The extra traffic enforcement is being made possible through a grant the Sheriff’s Office received this year from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. The grant funds overtime for the deputies and pays some fuel costs.