Miami County crash sends 6 to hospital

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
5-26 MiamiCo Crash

A crash in Bethel Township in Miami County sent six people to the hospital Wednesday. (WDTN Photo/Sean Callahan)

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash in Bethel Township in Miami County sent six people to the hospital Wednesday.

The crash happened around 7 am on US-40 and Palmer Road. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office told 2 NEWS a car pulled from Palmer Road into the path of a truck traveling on US-40. Lt. Todd Tennant of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said it appeared the truck was traveling at least 55 mph when the car drove in front of it.

Six people were involved in the crash. One man and four juveniles were inside the car at the time of the crash. All of them suffered serious injuries ranging from moderate to severe, according to Tennant. One person from the car was flown by CareFlight to a hospital.

The driver of the truck suffered “moderate non-severe” injuries.

Tennant told 2 NEWS no one inside the car was wearing a seat belt and that contributed to the serious injuries. One of the passengers in the car was partially ejected from the vehicle in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS