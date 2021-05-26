Miami County crash sends 6 to hospital

A crash in Bethel Township in Miami County sent six people to the hospital Wednesday. (WDTN Photo/Sean Callahan)

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash in Bethel Township in Miami County sent six people to the hospital Wednesday.

The crash happened around 7 am on US-40 and Palmer Road. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office told 2 NEWS a car pulled from Palmer Road into the path of a truck traveling on US-40. Lt. Todd Tennant of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said it appeared the truck was traveling at least 55 mph when the car drove in front of it.

Six people were involved in the crash. One man and four juveniles were inside the car at the time of the crash. All of them suffered serious injuries ranging from moderate to severe, according to Tennant. One person from the car was flown by CareFlight to a hospital.

The driver of the truck suffered “moderate non-severe” injuries.

Tennant told 2 NEWS no one inside the car was wearing a seat belt and that contributed to the serious injuries. One of the passengers in the car was partially ejected from the vehicle in the crash.