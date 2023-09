MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A person was taken to an area hospital after an overnight crash in Miami County.

According to Miami County Dispatch, a call came in Sunday at 3:32 a.m. to respond to U.S. Route 36 E at N. Church Street in Fletcher. Dispatch tells 2 NEWS only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

One person was taken from the scene to Kettering Health Piqua in an unknown condition.

It is currently unknown what may have led up to the crash.