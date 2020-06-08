Live Now
Miami County corrections officers test positive for COVID-19

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Miami County corrections officers have tested positive for COVID-19 and five others have been placed on sick leave after attending a birthday party together.

All seven corrections officers work the same shift.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office say that the jail population was going to be tested by Public Health but due to the two positive cases testing was moved to Monday, June 8.  All corrections staff and inmates who wished to be tested will know their results within 48 hours.

