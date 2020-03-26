Breaking News
104th Indianapolis 500 rescheduled for Sunday, Aug. 23
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update
Closings
There are currently 109 active closings. Click for more details.

Miami County confirms additional COVID-19 case related to outbreak at care facilities

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: courtesy MGN)

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An additional case of COVID-19 has been reported in an individual associated with the outbreak at Koester Pavilion and Springmeade Health Center.

Miami County Public Health says this new case is a resident of Piqua.

“In the coming days and weeks, there will be an increase in positive COVID-19 cases associated with community spread. This is expected and not a cause for alarm. This will be from the continued testing that is done for those with COVID-19 symptoms. MPCH wants to remind community members that if you have COVID-19 symptoms, call your health care provider first. If your symptoms are mild stay at home and treat yourself. If symptoms become severe seek medical attention,” the department stated in a release.

Citizens are also encouraged to follow the social distancing and stay at home order guidelines put in place by the state.

READ MORE: Miami Co. confirms Koester Pavilion resident died of COVID-19

Four care facility residents have died since the start of the outbreak. COVID-19 test results are still pending for two of those individuals.

Five people associated with the outbreak remain in the hospital.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS