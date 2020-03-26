Miami County confirms additional COVID-19 case related to outbreak at care facilities

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An additional case of COVID-19 has been reported in an individual associated with the outbreak at Koester Pavilion and Springmeade Health Center.

Miami County Public Health says this new case is a resident of Piqua.

“In the coming days and weeks, there will be an increase in positive COVID-19 cases associated with community spread. This is expected and not a cause for alarm. This will be from the continued testing that is done for those with COVID-19 symptoms. MPCH wants to remind community members that if you have COVID-19 symptoms, call your health care provider first. If your symptoms are mild stay at home and treat yourself. If symptoms become severe seek medical attention,” the department stated in a release.

Citizens are also encouraged to follow the social distancing and stay at home order guidelines put in place by the state.

Four care facility residents have died since the start of the outbreak. COVID-19 test results are still pending for two of those individuals.

Five people associated with the outbreak remain in the hospital.