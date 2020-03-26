Miami County confirms additional COVID-19 case related to outbreak at care facilities

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An additional case of COVID-19 has been reported in an individual associated with the outbreak at Koester Pavilion and Springmeade Health Center.
Miami County Public Health says this new case is a resident of Piqua.
“In the coming days and weeks, there will be an increase in positive COVID-19 cases associated with community spread. This is expected and not a cause for alarm. This will be from the continued testing that is done for those with COVID-19 symptoms. MPCH wants to remind community members that if you have COVID-19 symptoms, call your health care provider first. If your symptoms are mild stay at home and treat yourself. If symptoms become severe seek medical attention,” the department stated in a release.
Citizens are also encouraged to follow the social distancing and stay at home order guidelines put in place by the state.
READ MORE: Miami Co. confirms Koester Pavilion resident died of COVID-19
Four care facility residents have died since the start of the outbreak. COVID-19 test results are still pending for two of those individuals.
Five people associated with the outbreak remain in the hospital.
