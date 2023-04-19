MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A misconduct investigation has allegedly been opened involving a Miami County employee.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, the Miami County Commissioners went into an executive session to discuss a public employee.

Following the session, the commissioners announced an employee of the county would be placed on administrative leave to “investigate alleged misconduct,” reported our partners.

According to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Englert, the employee and the alleged misconduct cannot be identified.