Miami County commissioners cancel state of emergency due to COVID-19

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Board of Miami County Commissioners voted Tuesday to rescind the declaration of a state of emergency within the county due to COVID-19.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, the declaration has been in place since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

Miami County Commissioners also gave authorization for a 30-day extension to the emergency paid sick leave policy, in the Commissioner Personnel Policy Manual, through June 30, 2021.

Governor Mike DeWine announced on May 12 that the Ohio Department of Health’s director signed an order Tuesday to rescind COVID-19 health orders on June 2.

Measures being removed include facial covering protocols, social distancing guidelines and capacity restrictions for indoor and outdoor events.