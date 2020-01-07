Miami County Animal Shelter receives donation worth $264,320

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Animal Shelter has received a donation of roughly $274,320.

Our partners at the Piqua Daily Call reports that the Board of Miami County Commissioners spoke with Auditor Matt Gearhardt and Miami County Treasurer Jim Stubbs about setting up an endowment fund for the shelter, which would allow the county to collect interest off the principal amount until a major project arises.

Officials noted that interest collected off the funds would have to go into the county’s general fund.

The donation was left from the estate of Marianna Warner.

