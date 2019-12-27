Miami Co. stepping up patrols during New Year’s holiday

Police Lights

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that it is stepping up patrols for the upcoming New Year’s holiday.

A combined 46 hours of overtime will be used for the increased patrols, which will target high crash roadways and those with high rates of OVI arrests. Deputies will aim to remove impaired drivers off the roadways, as alcohol consumption is common during the holiday.

The Sheriff’s Office is urges people who choose to drink to have a designated driver.

